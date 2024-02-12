Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Report of incident south of Yemen's Al Mukha - UKMTO

By REUTERS

The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) agency said early on Monday it had received a report of an incident 40 nautical miles (74 km) south of Yemen's Al Mukha.

The ship reported it had been attacked by two missiles, but the crew was safe, and the vessel proceeded to its next port of call. UKMTO added an updated advisory note.

Iran-aligned Houthi terrorists in Yemen, who control the country's most densely populated regions, have repeatedly dispatched drones and fired missiles at commercial ships since mid-November.

They say the attacks are a response to Israel's military actions in Gaza. The campaign has rocked global shipping, leading several companies to halt Red Sea journeys and opt for a longer and more expensive route around Africa.



Related Tags
Houthis Headline
Hamas says Israeli attack on Rafah is Palestinian displacement
By REUTERS
02/12/2024 07:07 AM
Sgt.-Maj. Adi Eldor and Sgt. -Maj. Alon Kleinman killed in gaza
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/12/2024 06:17 AM
IDF conducted multiple strikes in southern Gaza Strip, at least 22 dead
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/12/2024 03:01 AM
N. Korea says developed new system for controlling rocket launcher
By REUTERS
02/12/2024 12:32 AM
Iraq, US in talks to set timetable for phase out of US-led coalition
By REUTERS
02/11/2024 10:49 PM
Attempted stabbing attack thwarted near Lion's Gate in Jerusalem
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/11/2024 09:19 PM
UK Labor leader Keir Starmer calls for end to Gaza fighting
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/11/2024 08:28 PM
Two officers and a soldier seriously wounded in battle in Gaza
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/11/2024 06:14 PM
Two injured in fire at Jerusalem mental health center
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/11/2024 05:37 PM
UAE floating hospital to dock off Egypt in coming days
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/11/2024 04:20 PM
US claims strike on vessels, anti-ship cruise missiles near Yemen
By REUTERS
02/11/2024 04:09 PM
IDF strikes Hezbollah as attacks continue on northern front
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/11/2024 04:07 PM
Bodies of UAE military personnel killed in Somalia arrive home
By REUTERS
02/11/2024 02:10 PM
Two killed in Jordanian military aircraft crash during training
By REUTERS
02/11/2024 02:03 PM
Gallant: Continuing the operation leads us closer to hostage deal
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/11/2024 11:43 AM