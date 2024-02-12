Report of incident south of Yemen's Al Mukha - UKMTO

The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) agency said early on Monday it had received a report of an incident 40 nautical miles (74 km) south of Yemen's Al Mukha.

The ship reported it had been attacked by two missiles, but the crew was safe, and the vessel proceeded to its next port of call. UKMTO added an updated advisory note.

Iran-aligned Houthi terrorists in Yemen, who control the country's most densely populated regions, have repeatedly dispatched drones and fired missiles at commercial ships since mid-November.

They say the attacks are a response to Israel's military actions in Gaza. The campaign has rocked global shipping, leading several companies to halt Red Sea journeys and opt for a longer and more expensive route around Africa.