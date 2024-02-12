"There is no replacement for UNRWA in the Palestinian Territories," the EU's foreign policy chief Josep Borrell stated on Monday."We have to wait for the results of the investigation," he added, referring to an internal investigation of the United Nations into its own body.
EU foreign policy head: No replacement for UNRWA in Palestinian territories
