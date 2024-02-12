IDF arrests 17 suspects in overnight operation in West Bank

IDF troops, along with the Shin Bet and the Border Police, arrested 17 suspects in an overnight anti-terror operation in the West Bank, the IDF Spokesperson's Unit said on Monday.

During the operation, forces located and confiscated military equipment.

An additional operation is underway in the village of al-Ram in the West Bank. The forces have found weapons and have interrogated suspects, according to the military.

In addition, on Sunday, a terror attack was foiled. A knife-wielding terrorist attempted to stab a soldier near Husan and was subsequently stopped by troops.