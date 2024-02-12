Jerusalem Post
IDF arrests 17 suspects in overnight operation in West Bank

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

IDF troops, along with the Shin Bet and the Border Police, arrested 17 suspects in an overnight anti-terror operation in the West Bank, the IDF Spokesperson's Unit said on Monday. 

During the operation, forces located and confiscated military equipment.

An additional operation is underway in the village of al-Ram in the West Bank. The forces have found weapons and have interrogated suspects, according to the military. 

In addition, on Sunday, a terror attack was foiled. A knife-wielding terrorist attempted to stab a soldier near Husan and was subsequently stopped by troops. 

Biden angry at Netanyahu, calls PM an 'as***le' - NBC
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/12/2024 02:01 PM
Explosions heard at Aleppo airport - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/12/2024 11:18 AM
EU foreign policy head: No UNRWA replacement in Palestinian territories
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/12/2024 10:26 AM
WHO chief continues to call for a ceasefire in Gaza
By REUTERS
02/12/2024 09:41 AM
Report of incident south of Yemen's Al Mukha - UKMTO
By REUTERS
02/12/2024 07:09 AM
Hamas says Israeli attack on Rafah is Palestinian displacement
By REUTERS
02/12/2024 07:07 AM
IDF conducted multiple strikes in southern Gaza Strip, at least 22 dead
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/12/2024 03:01 AM
N. Korea says developed new system for controlling rocket launcher
By REUTERS
02/12/2024 12:32 AM
Iraq, US in talks to set timetable for phase out of US-led coalition
By REUTERS
02/11/2024 10:49 PM
Attempted stabbing attack thwarted near Lion's Gate in Jerusalem
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/11/2024 09:19 PM
UK Labor leader Keir Starmer calls for end to Gaza fighting
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/11/2024 08:28 PM
Two officers and a soldier seriously wounded in battle in Gaza
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/11/2024 06:14 PM
Two injured in fire at Jerusalem mental health center
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/11/2024 05:37 PM
UAE floating hospital to dock off Egypt in coming days
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/11/2024 04:20 PM
US claims strike on vessels, anti-ship cruise missiles near Yemen
By REUTERS
02/11/2024 04:09 PM