Dutch state to appeal order to halt export of F-35 jet parts to Israel

The Dutch government on Monday said it would appeal the order to halt the export of F-35 fighter jet parts to Israel at the Supreme Court of the Netherlands.

A Dutch appeals court earlier on Monday ordered the halt of the exports within 7 days over concerns the jet parts were being used in violations of international law during Israel's Gaza offensive.

The government said the F-35s were crucial for Israel to protect itself from "threats in the region, for example from Iran, Yemen, Syria and Lebanon."