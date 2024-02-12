Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

US Defense Secretary Austin cancels travel after hospitalization

By REUTERS

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has canceled a trip to Brussels where he was set to take part in meetings with other NATO defense ministers, a US official said on Monday, after the Pentagon chief was admitted to a critical care unit and had to transfer his duties to his deputy.

Austin, 70, was taken to Walter Reed Military Medical Center on Sunday for "symptoms suggesting an emergent bladder issue." Austin had failed to disclose a prostate cancer surgery in December and a subsequent hospitalization in January to deal with its complications.

Austin was set to depart for the NATO meeting of defense ministers in Brussels and a separate meeting with allies on how to continue supporting Ukraine in countering Russia's invasion.

The official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the meeting on Ukraine's defense needs, known as the Ukraine contact group, would be held virtually.

It was unclear how long Austin would remain in the hospital, but he has transferred his duties to Deputy Secretary of Defense Kathleen Hicks.

Hamas armed wing says three Israeli hostages killed in Israeli airstrikes
By REUTERS
02/12/2024 07:05 PM
Turkey's Erdogan says Gaza will top agenda in talks with Egypt's Sisi
By REUTERS
02/12/2024 06:42 PM
Russian court orders arrest in absentia of Meta spokesperson
By REUTERS
02/12/2024 05:56 PM
Russia attacked Ukraine with 'Zircon' missile last week
By REUTERS
02/12/2024 05:54 PM
Netanyahu congratulates Yamam forces who liberated hostages
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/12/2024 05:15 PM
EU's Borrell suggests US rethink military aid to Israel
By REUTERS
02/12/2024 04:57 PM
UNRWA chief says he has no intention to resign
By REUTERS
02/12/2024 04:55 PM
Israeli citizen crosses into Gaza Strip, retraced his steps
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/12/2024 03:49 PM
Dutch state to appeal order to halt export of F-35 jet parts to Israel
By REUTERS
02/12/2024 03:34 PM
Hamas forces halved with more than 12,000 terrorists killed
By REUTERS
02/12/2024 02:40 PM
UK's Cameron: Israel should think before further action in Rafah
By REUTERS
02/12/2024 02:23 PM
IDF arrests 17 suspects in overnight operation in West Bank
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/12/2024 01:34 PM
Explosions heard at Aleppo airport - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/12/2024 11:18 AM
EU foreign policy head: No UNRWA replacement in Palestinian territories
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/12/2024 10:26 AM
WHO chief continues to call for a ceasefire in Gaza
By REUTERS
02/12/2024 09:41 AM