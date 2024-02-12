Jerusalem Post
Israeli airstrikes in Rafah are not the launch of a full-scale offensive - State Dept assessment

By REUTERS
Updated: FEBRUARY 12, 2024 20:07

The US State Department on Monday said that it is not Washington's assessment that Israeli airstrikes in Rafah are the launch of a full-scale offensive in the area, where people have been sheltering with the rest of the enclave in ruins and nowhere left to run.

US State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller told reporters that without a credible plan that Israel can execute, Washington would not support a full-scale military operation in Rafah going ahead, adding that he does not think cutting US aid to Israel would be a more impactful step than what Washington has done so far.

