Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

White House presses Israel to work toward pause in Gaza war

By REUTERS

The White House on Monday pressed Israel to work toward a pause in the Gaza conflict to win freedom for more hostages held by Hamas and rapidly increase the flow of humanitarian aid to Palestinian civilians.

John Kirby, the White House national security spokesperson, told reporters that some progress had been made in negotiations toward a humanitarian pause but that more work remained to be done.

"We continue to support an extended humanitarian pause," Kirby said.

He spoke a day after US President Joe Biden spoke by phone to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and told him a military operation in Rafah "should not proceed" without a plan to protect civilians there.

Kirby welcomed news that the Israeli military had freed two hostages during a raid by special forces in Gaza's southern Rafah neighborhood.

He said there can be no end to the Gaza crisis until Hamas releases all hostages.

UNRWA head complains of IDF military ops on UNRWA school
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/12/2024 09:17 PM
Fire breaks out at Swedish amusement park, man missing
By REUTERS
02/12/2024 08:59 PM
Minister Ofir Akunis appointed Israel's New York consul
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/12/2024 08:56 PM
Mass anti-Israel protests surround UK's Downing Street
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/12/2024 08:33 PM
White House welcomes freedom for two Israeli hostages in Gaza
By REUTERS
02/12/2024 08:29 PM
Strikes in Rafah not the launch of a full-scale offensive- State Dept
By REUTERS
02/12/2024 08:06 PM
Defense Minister Gallant: 'More operations to come'
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/12/2024 07:49 PM
US Defense Secretary Austin cancels travel after hospitalization
By REUTERS
02/12/2024 06:44 PM
Turkey's Erdogan says Gaza will top agenda in talks with Egypt's Sisi
By REUTERS
02/12/2024 06:42 PM
Russian court orders arrest in absentia of Meta spokesperson
By REUTERS
02/12/2024 05:56 PM
Russia attacked Ukraine with 'Zircon' missile last week
By REUTERS
02/12/2024 05:54 PM
Netanyahu congratulates Yamam forces who liberated hostages
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/12/2024 05:15 PM
EU's Borrell suggests US rethink military aid to Israel
By REUTERS
02/12/2024 04:57 PM
UNRWA chief says he has no intention to resign
By REUTERS
02/12/2024 04:55 PM
Israeli citizen crosses into Gaza Strip, retraced his steps
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/12/2024 03:49 PM