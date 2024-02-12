Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Fire breaks out at Swedish amusement park, man missing

By REUTERS

 A powerful fire broke out at an amusement park in the western Swedish city of Gothenburg on Monday, engulfing outdoor water slides and related facilities that were under construction, eyewitnesses and rescue services said.

There were no reports of serious injuries, but police said on Monday evening that one man was missing.

No guests were at the Oceana waterpark, a new addition to Gothenburg's Liseberg funfair, which had been scheduled to open later this year, a spokesperson for the park told Swedish news agency TT.

The park said in a statement that the man missing had been working on the project on behalf of Liseberg.

"The fire started at one of the water rides outside the building and then spread to the entire building," Liseberg said in its statement.

Efforts to extinguish the fire were still ongoing at 1700 GMT and were expected to take time, regional newspaper Goteborgs-Posten reported.

Thick black smoke rose above the city and police advised those living in the area to stay indoors and keep windows closed to protect against fumes.

Live video showed slides being engulfed by flames while several fire-fighting vehicles surrounded the area.

Guests at a nearby hotel and office premises had been evacuated, Liseberg said.

UNRWA head complains of IDF military ops on UNRWA school
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/12/2024 09:17 PM
Minister Ofir Akunis appointed Israel's New York consul
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/12/2024 08:56 PM
White House presses Israel to work toward pause in Gaza war
By REUTERS
02/12/2024 08:48 PM
Mass anti-Israel protests surround UK's Downing Street
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/12/2024 08:33 PM
White House welcomes freedom for two Israeli hostages in Gaza
By REUTERS
02/12/2024 08:29 PM
Strikes in Rafah not the launch of a full-scale offensive- State Dept
By REUTERS
02/12/2024 08:06 PM
Defense Minister Gallant: 'More operations to come'
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/12/2024 07:49 PM
US Defense Secretary Austin cancels travel after hospitalization
By REUTERS
02/12/2024 06:44 PM
Turkey's Erdogan says Gaza will top agenda in talks with Egypt's Sisi
By REUTERS
02/12/2024 06:42 PM
Russian court orders arrest in absentia of Meta spokesperson
By REUTERS
02/12/2024 05:56 PM
Russia attacked Ukraine with 'Zircon' missile last week
By REUTERS
02/12/2024 05:54 PM
Netanyahu congratulates Yamam forces who liberated hostages
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/12/2024 05:15 PM
EU's Borrell suggests US rethink military aid to Israel
By REUTERS
02/12/2024 04:57 PM
UNRWA chief says he has no intention to resign
By REUTERS
02/12/2024 04:55 PM
Israeli citizen crosses into Gaza Strip, retraced his steps
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/12/2024 03:49 PM