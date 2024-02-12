Jerusalem Post
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

UNRWA head complains of IDF military ops on UNRWA school

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

The Commissioner-General of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA), Philippe Lazzarini, complained on X Monday evening that Israeli military operations on UNRWA schools had resulted in the death of a UNRWA worker.

The UNRWA has seen a pause in funding from multiple countries, including the United States, after it was claimed that at least 12 members of UNRWA staff had participated in Hamas's October 7 terror attack.

Following an investigation, the IDF located a Hamas terror tunnel underneath the UNRWA headquarters in Gaza. 

In addition, past IDF raids have revealed Hamas weaponry and infrastructure embedded within UNRWA schools and infrastructure.

Weapons found in an UNRWA building and an explanation by the Commander of the 401st Brigade Combat Team, COL Benny Aharon. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON UNIT)
Weapons found in an UNRWA building and an explanation by the Commander of the 401st Brigade Combat Team, COL Benny Aharon. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON UNIT)


