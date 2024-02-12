UNRWA head complains of IDF military ops on UNRWA school

The Commissioner-General of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA), Philippe Lazzarini, complained on X Monday evening that Israeli military operations on UNRWA schools had resulted in the death of a UNRWA worker.

#Gaza on two separate incidents the Israeli Forces opened fire on an @UNRWA school in Khan Younis (southwest). As a result, two @UNRWA colleagues on duty were shot, one was killed. Despite multiple attempts, we couldn't retrieve his body.Humanitarian workers #NotATarget, they… — Philippe Lazzarini (@UNLazzarini) February 12, 2024

The UNRWA has seen a pause in funding from multiple countries, including the United States, after it was claimed that at least 12 members of UNRWA staff had participated in Hamas's October 7 terror attack.

Following an investigation, the IDF located a Hamas terror tunnel underneath the UNRWA headquarters in Gaza.