Two people were wounded by the latest rocket fire on Tuesday into Kiryat Shmona. One was a 15-year-old boy and the other was his 47-year-old mother. The boy was seriously wounded and the mother was moderately wounded.
Two wounded in the latest rocket barrage to Kiryat Shmona
By REUTERS02/13/2024 12:20 PM
By REUTERS02/13/2024 11:40 AM
