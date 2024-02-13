Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Two wounded in the latest rocket barrage to Kiryat Shmona

By WALLA!
Updated: FEBRUARY 13, 2024 11:40

Two people were wounded by the latest rocket fire on Tuesday into Kiryat Shmona. One was a 15-year-old boy and the other was his 47-year-old mother. The boy was seriously wounded and the mother was moderately wounded.



Related Tags
Hezbollah rockets Headline
US Senate starts voting on passage of Israel, Ukraine, Taiwan aid bill
By REUTERS
02/13/2024 12:20 PM
Kremlin says ready to support actions leading to ceasefire in Gaza
By REUTERS
02/13/2024 11:40 AM
Russia puts Estonian PM, two Baltic ministers on wanted list
By REUTERS
02/13/2024 11:38 AM
Turkey in touch with Israel on blocked aid, diplomatic sources say
By REUTERS
02/13/2024 10:38 AM
Turkey's Erdogan says Gaza will top agenda in talks with Egypt's Sisi
By REUTERS
02/13/2024 10:36 AM
Attempted ramming attack in Gush Etzion
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/13/2024 09:18 AM
A 37-year-old man was moderately injured in a shooting incident in Ramla
By MAARIV
02/13/2024 07:51 AM
Japan's PM Fumio Kishida seeks summit with North Korea's Kim Jong Un -FT
By REUTERS
02/13/2024 07:04 AM
US Senate votes to advance Ukraine aid package
By REUTERS
02/13/2024 04:17 AM
Man shot to death in Nesher near Haifa
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/13/2024 04:07 AM
Subway shooting in New York kills one, injures five
By REUTERS
02/13/2024 01:20 AM
Israeli delegation to leave for Cairo on Tuesday for hostage talks
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/12/2024 11:39 PM
IDF strikes number of Hezbollah terror infrastructures in south Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/12/2024 11:19 PM
UNRWA head complains of IDF military ops on UNRWA school
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/12/2024 09:17 PM
Fire breaks out at Swedish amusement park, man missing
By REUTERS
02/12/2024 08:59 PM