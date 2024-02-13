Jerusalem Post
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

US Senate passes Ukraine aid bill, sends to House

By REUTERS

The Democratic-led US Senate passed a $95 billion bill containing aid for Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan on Tuesday and sent the measure on to the Republican-controlled House of Representatives, where its chances of becoming law face long odds. 

UNRWA chief deplores 'short-sighted' calls to dismantle agency
By REUTERS
02/13/2024 01:46 PM
US Senate starts voting on passage of Israel, Ukraine, Taiwan aid bill
By REUTERS
02/13/2024 12:20 PM
Kremlin says ready to support actions leading to ceasefire in Gaza
By REUTERS
02/13/2024 11:40 AM
Russia puts Estonian PM, two Baltic ministers on wanted list
By REUTERS
02/13/2024 11:38 AM
Two wounded in the latest rocket barrage to Kiryat Shmona
By WALLA!
02/13/2024 11:37 AM
Turkey in touch with Israel on blocked aid, diplomatic sources say
By REUTERS
02/13/2024 10:38 AM
Turkey's Erdogan says Gaza will top agenda in talks with Egypt's Sisi
By REUTERS
02/13/2024 10:36 AM
Attempted ramming attack in Gush Etzion
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/13/2024 09:18 AM
A 37-year-old man was moderately injured in a shooting incident in Ramla
By MAARIV
02/13/2024 07:51 AM
Japan's PM Fumio Kishida seeks summit with North Korea's Kim Jong Un -FT
By REUTERS
02/13/2024 07:04 AM
US Senate votes to advance Ukraine aid package
By REUTERS
02/13/2024 04:17 AM
Man shot to death in Nesher near Haifa
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/13/2024 04:07 AM
Subway shooting in New York kills one, injures five
By REUTERS
02/13/2024 01:20 AM
Israeli delegation to leave for Cairo on Tuesday for hostage talks
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/12/2024 11:39 PM
IDF strikes number of Hezbollah terror infrastructures in south Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/12/2024 11:19 PM