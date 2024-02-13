The Democratic-led US Senate passed a $95 billion bill containing aid for Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan on Tuesday and sent the measure on to the Republican-controlled House of Representatives, where its chances of becoming law face long odds.
US Senate passes Ukraine aid bill, sends to House
By REUTERS02/13/2024 01:46 PM
