UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Tuesday he hopes talks on a pause in the Israel-Hamas war will be successful so an Israeli offensive in Gaza's Rafah can be avoided, warning that it would have "devastating consequences."
UN chief warns Rafah offensive by Israel would be 'devastating'
By REUTERS02/13/2024 04:05 PM
