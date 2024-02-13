Jerusalem Post
UN chief warns Rafah offensive by Israel would be 'devastating'

By REUTERS

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Tuesday he hopes talks on a pause in the Israel-Hamas war will be successful so an Israeli offensive in Gaza's Rafah can be avoided, warning that it would have "devastating consequences."

IDF fighter jets strike Hezbollah targets in Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/13/2024 05:30 PM
Israeli delegation lands in Cairo for hostage talks
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/13/2024 04:33 PM
Estonia's PM says won't be silenced after Russia puts her on wanted list
By REUTERS
02/13/2024 04:05 PM
Israel arrests senior Hamas official in West Bank operation
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/13/2024 03:50 PM
US envoy doesn't expect Ukraine NATO invitation at July summit
By REUTERS
02/13/2024 03:41 PM
South Africa approaches World Court over Israel's Rafah offensive
By REUTERS
02/13/2024 03:12 PM
US Senate passes Ukraine aid bill, sends to House
By REUTERS
02/13/2024 01:42 PM
US Senate starts voting on passage of Israel, Ukraine, Taiwan aid bill
By REUTERS
02/13/2024 12:20 PM
Kremlin says ready to support actions leading to ceasefire in Gaza
By REUTERS
02/13/2024 11:40 AM
Russia puts Estonian PM, two Baltic ministers on wanted list
By REUTERS
02/13/2024 11:38 AM
Two wounded in the latest rocket barrage to Kiryat Shmona
By WALLA!
02/13/2024 11:37 AM
Turkey in touch with Israel on blocked aid, diplomatic sources say
By REUTERS
02/13/2024 10:38 AM
Turkey's Erdogan says Gaza will top agenda in talks with Egypt's Sisi
By REUTERS
02/13/2024 10:36 AM
Attempted ramming attack in Gush Etzion
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/13/2024 09:18 AM
A 37-year-old man was moderately injured in a shooting incident in Ramla
By MAARIV
02/13/2024 07:51 AM