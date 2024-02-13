Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

WATCH: IDF fighter jets strike Hezbollah targets in Lebanon

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Israeli fighter jets attacked Hezbollah terror targets in southern Lebanon on Tuesday, the IDF said.

Among the targets struck were military compounds, an observation post, and other infrastructure in the areas of Houla, Khilat al-Daba, Yaroun, Meiss e-Jabal, Yarine, and Shikhin, the IDF said.

Additionally, IDF artillery targeted Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon throughout the day, the IDF added.

IDF fighter jets strike Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon. February 13, 2024. (Credit: IDF Spokesperson's Unit)

According to the Israeli military, Hezbollah’s military activities south of the Litani River in Lebanon are in violation of UN Security Council Resolution 1701, adding that the IDF would continue to take the necessary steps to defend Israel’s borders.

Israel recovers video of Yahya Sinwar in Khan Yunis tunnel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/13/2024 05:45 PM
Ben-Gvir: Israel should look after its own interests, not France’s
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/13/2024 05:38 PM
UN chief warns Rafah offensive by Israel would be 'devastating'
By REUTERS
02/13/2024 05:10 PM
Israeli delegation lands in Cairo for hostage talks
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/13/2024 04:33 PM
Estonia's PM says won't be silenced after Russia puts her on wanted list
By REUTERS
02/13/2024 04:05 PM
Israel arrests senior Hamas official in West Bank operation
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/13/2024 03:50 PM
US envoy doesn't expect Ukraine NATO invitation at July summit
By REUTERS
02/13/2024 03:41 PM
US Senate passes Ukraine aid bill, sends to House
By REUTERS
02/13/2024 01:42 PM
US Senate starts voting on passage of Israel, Ukraine, Taiwan aid bill
By REUTERS
02/13/2024 12:20 PM
Kremlin says ready to support actions leading to ceasefire in Gaza
By REUTERS
02/13/2024 11:40 AM
Russia puts Estonian PM, two Baltic ministers on wanted list
By REUTERS
02/13/2024 11:38 AM
Two wounded in the latest rocket barrage to Kiryat Shmona
By WALLA!
02/13/2024 11:37 AM
Turkey in touch with Israel on blocked aid, diplomatic sources say
By REUTERS
02/13/2024 10:38 AM
Turkey's Erdogan says Gaza will top agenda in talks with Egypt's Sisi
By REUTERS
02/13/2024 10:36 AM
Attempted ramming attack in Gush Etzion
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/13/2024 09:18 AM