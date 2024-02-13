Israeli fighter jets attacked Hezbollah terror targets in southern Lebanon on Tuesday, the IDF said.

Among the targets struck were military compounds, an observation post, and other infrastructure in the areas of Houla, Khilat al-Daba, Yaroun, Meiss e-Jabal, Yarine, and Shikhin, the IDF said.

Additionally, IDF artillery targeted Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon throughout the day, the IDF added.

IDF fighter jets strike Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon. February 13, 2024. (Credit: IDF Spokesperson's Unit)

According to the Israeli military, Hezbollah’s military activities south of the Litani River in Lebanon are in violation of UN Security Council Resolution 1701, adding that the IDF would continue to take the necessary steps to defend Israel’s borders.