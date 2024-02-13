Ben-Gvir: Israel should look after its own interests, not France’s

National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir stated Israel should look after its own interests rather than Paris’s, in a Tuesday post on X.

“After giving a "guarantee" for the introduction of medicines, which reached Hamas instead of the hostages, France continues to help us with additional ‘gifts,’” Ben-Gvir wrote, stating France was simultaneously attempting “to bring an outline of surrender to Hezbollah in the north, and sanctions against dozens of settlers from Judea and Samaria.

“The time has come for us to clarify: the State of Israel should look after the interests of the State of Israel, not the interests of Paris.”