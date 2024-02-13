Hamas claims to seize Israeli 'Skylark' drone over Gaza

The armed wing of Hamas, the Izzadin al-Qassam Brigades, seized an Israeli “Skylark” drone, the Islamist terror organization stated on its Telegram channel on Tuesday.

According to Hamas, the drone was seized while on an intelligence mission in the Gaza City neighborhood of Zeitoun.

The Hamas announcement came days after Hezbollah announced that it had seized an Israeli Skylark drone over Lebanese air space "in good condition."

The Skylark is a small UAV generally employed for surveillance and intelligence collection. It is produced by the weapons manufacturer Elbit Systems.

Reuters contributed to this report.