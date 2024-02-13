At least three Palestinians were killed and 10 others injured by Israeli sniper fire on Gaza's Nasser Medical Complex since Tuesday afternoon, the Palestinian health ministry said in a statement.
Three Palestinians killed by Israeli sniper fire on Gaza's Nasser Medical Complex
By REUTERS02/13/2024 11:09 PM
By REUTERS02/13/2024 10:38 PM
By REUTERS02/13/2024 10:22 PM
By REUTERS02/13/2024 06:12 PM
By REUTERS02/13/2024 05:10 PM
By REUTERS02/13/2024 04:05 PM
By REUTERS02/13/2024 03:41 PM
By REUTERS02/13/2024 01:42 PM