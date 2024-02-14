Jerusalem Post
Likud accuses Lapid of harming negotiations

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

The Likud party accused leader of opposition Yair Lapid of harming negotiations by making harmful statements for political clout, Israeli media reported on Tuesday.

The statement from the Likud party reads, "It is not possible for Yair Lapid to continue to act irresponsibly and harm negotiations, whose details he does not know at all, and harm efforts to return our loved ones home. The one who gave free gas to Hezbollah and promised that it would achieve peace for years, is the last one who can preach morality."

This message comes in response to a tweet by Lapid, unhappy about how the Israeli delegation handled discussions in Cairo, which read, "It is not possible for the Israeli government to come to the negotiations in Egypt as a mere listener, and refuse to present the proposal paper formulated by Israeli officials for political reasons. Above all, it is not possible that foreign parties will try harder than us to release our hostages from the Hamas tunnels."

