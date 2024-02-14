Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Pentagon chief vows to support Ukraine even as future funding remains in doubt

By REUTERS

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on Wednesday said the United States would not back down from supporting Ukraine in the short and long-term, even as President Joe Biden's administration has run out of money for Kyiv and a request for additional funds is languishing in the Republican-controlled House of Representatives.

"We will continue to dig deep to provide Ukraine with both short-term and long-term support," Austin said virtually, without mentioning the $95.34 billion military aid package for Ukraine and other allies that has not been taken up yet by the House Speaker Mike Johnson.

US FDA approves first treatment for severe frostbite
By REUTERS
02/14/2024 05:02 PM
Hostage families reps. to file Hague complaint against Hamas leaders
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/14/2024 04:22 PM
Putin may visit Turkey before Russian election set for mid-March
By REUTERS
02/14/2024 04:13 PM
PM didn't authorize Israeli delegation to leave for talks in Cairo
By BARAK RAVID , TAL SHALEV
02/14/2024 04:11 PM
US forces launch strike on Houthi-Yemen
By REUTERS
02/14/2024 03:25 PM
Earthquake felt in Mexico City
By REUTERS
02/14/2024 03:08 PM
Abbas urges Hamas to exchange hostages with Israel
By REUTERS
02/14/2024 01:17 PM
Netanyahu adviser says markets ignore Moody's Israel cut
By REUTERS
02/14/2024 01:14 PM
Kremlin: possible US prisoner swap can only be done 'in silence'
By REUTERS
02/14/2024 12:12 PM
Russia downs 9 Ukraine-launched drones, RIA agency reports
By REUTERS
02/14/2024 06:20 AM
North Korea fires multiple cruise missiles off its east coast- Yonhap
By REUTERS
02/14/2024 03:47 AM
Magnitude 6.1 earthquake strikes Atacama area in Chile - EMSC
By REUTERS
02/14/2024 03:45 AM
Israel-Hamas war: Ceasefire talks in Cairo extended by 3 days - NYT
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/14/2024 02:23 AM
US Defense Secretary Austin released from hospital
By REUTERS
02/14/2024 01:12 AM
Likud accuses Lapid of harming negotiations
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/14/2024 12:31 AM