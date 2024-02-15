US lawmaker subpoenas Commerce Department over firearms export documents

A senior US House Republican lawmaker on Wednesday subpoenaed the Commerce Department over records related to the agency's October 27 decision to temporarily stop issuing export licenses for most civilian firearms and ammunition.

The Commerce Department issued a pause for around 90 days to assess the "risk of firearms being diverted to entities or activities that promote regional instability, violate human rights, or fuel criminal activities."

Representative James Comer, chair of the US House of Representatives Oversight Committee, said Wednesday the department had failed to provide documents it has been seeking since November.