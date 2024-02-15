Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

US carries out four strikes on Houthi-held areas of Yemen

By REUTERS

US Central Command said on Thursday its forces carried out four strikes on Wednesday in Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen where the Iran-backed militia had been preparing to target ships in the Red Sea.



Related Tags
Houthis Headline
UN aid chief warns against possible spillover from Gaza into Egypt
By REUTERS
02/15/2024 12:34 PM
Hamas chief says any deal should secure truce, Israeli pullout from Gaza
By REUTERS
02/15/2024 12:22 PM
Turkey's Erdogan says US relations on right track after F-16s sale
By REUTERS
02/15/2024 12:09 PM
Shooting incident at Glilot junction, no injuries
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/15/2024 11:21 AM
Italy says Israel killing too many civilians in Gaza
By REUTERS
02/15/2024 10:59 AM
IDF, security forces arrest 12 throughout West Bank overnight
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/15/2024 10:24 AM
France's Macron to discuss Gaza ceasefire with Jordan's King in Paris
By REUTERS
02/15/2024 09:48 AM
Kremlin says US warning of Russian nuclear weapons in space is a trick
By REUTERS
02/15/2024 09:46 AM
Ukraine's air defense shoots down 13 out of 26 Russian missiles
By REUTERS
02/15/2024 09:33 AM
Iran will reciprocate if its ships are seized, official says
By REUTERS
02/15/2024 08:30 AM
US defense sec. urges Gallant to ensure safety of civilians in Rafah
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/15/2024 04:19 AM
US lawmaker subpoenas Commerce Department over firearms export documents
By REUTERS
02/15/2024 03:00 AM
Tom Suozzi beats Israeli-American Mazi Pilip in NY election
By BEN SALES/JTA
02/15/2024 01:15 AM
North Korea's Kim Jong Un oversees test of surface-to-sea missile - KCNA
By REUTERS
02/14/2024 11:36 PM
NYPD search for suspect after beating Jewish man with metal bat
By MICHAEL STARR
02/14/2024 11:19 PM