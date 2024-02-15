Gallant: Israel has no interest in Lebanon war, but we must prepare

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant spoke at an emergency preparedness meeting Thursday afternoon, describing the need for the Israeli Air Force to take action against Hezbollah on the northern front, evacuation, and emergency supplies of critical infrastructure and aid to residents in the area.

"At the end of the day, Hamas as a military and governmental organization will not exist in the Gaza Strip - this is a government decision, and the security establishment will fully implement it. The time will be long, but in the end, this process will end for the simple reason that we cannot live with a reality in which our women and children are killed and kidnapped, and we live as if the world is as usual," Galant said in his statement at the meeting.

"We have no interest in war, but we must prepare. The planes that are currently flying over the skies of Lebanon have targets - and they know how to change the attack from place to place. In the event of a war, the prices for the State of Israel are heavy, but they are catastrophic for Lebanon and Hezbollah. It is advisable that we take the old Roman insight that says: "He who wants peace will prepare for war."