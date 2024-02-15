The leader of Yemen's Iran-backed Houthis, Abdulmalik al-Houthi, said in a televised speech on Thursday the group will continue its attacks in solidarity with the Palestinians as long as Israel continues what he called its crimes against them.
Houthis vow to continue attacks in solidarity with Palestinians
