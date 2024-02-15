Jerusalem Post
Houthis vow to continue attacks in solidarity with Palestinians

By REUTERS

The leader of Yemen's Iran-backed Houthis, Abdulmalik al-Houthi, said in a televised speech on Thursday the group will continue its attacks in solidarity with the Palestinians as long as Israel continues what he called its crimes against them.

CIA director met Netanyahu, Mossad head in secret visit to Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/15/2024 04:38 PM
Gallant: Israel has no interest in Lebanon war, but we must prepare
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/15/2024 03:32 PM
Gaza needs 'Marshall Plan' for post-war reconstruction: UN trade body
By REUTERS
02/15/2024 01:32 PM
Hamas chief says any deal should secure truce, Israeli pullout from Gaza
By REUTERS
02/15/2024 12:22 PM
US carries out four strikes on Houthi-held areas of Yemen
By REUTERS
02/15/2024 12:16 PM
Turkey's Erdogan says US relations on right track after F-16s sale
By REUTERS
02/15/2024 12:09 PM
Shooting incident at Glilot junction, no injuries
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/15/2024 11:21 AM
Italy says Israel killing too many civilians in Gaza
By REUTERS
02/15/2024 10:59 AM
IDF, security forces arrest 12 throughout West Bank overnight
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/15/2024 10:24 AM
France's Macron to discuss Gaza ceasefire with Jordan's King in Paris
By REUTERS
02/15/2024 09:48 AM
Kremlin says US warning of Russian nuclear weapons in space is a trick
By REUTERS
02/15/2024 09:46 AM
Ukraine's air defense shoots down 13 out of 26 Russian missiles
By REUTERS
02/15/2024 09:33 AM
Iran will reciprocate if its ships are seized, official says
By REUTERS
02/15/2024 08:30 AM
US defense sec. urges Gallant to ensure safety of civilians in Rafah
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/15/2024 04:19 AM
US lawmaker subpoenas Commerce Department over firearms export documents
By REUTERS
02/15/2024 03:00 AM