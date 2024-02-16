Jerusalem Post
Biden to Netanyahu: 'The situation of the abductees is appalling working to return the them'

By BARAK RAVID

President Biden told Prime Minister Netanyahu in their phone call that he is "committed to working tirelessly to bring about the release of the abductees as soon as possible," according to the White House.

Biden told Netanyahu:

"The condition of the abductees is shocking after 132 days in Hamas captivity." The White House reported that Biden and Netanyahu discussed the situation in Gaza and the president emphasized that "it must be urgently ensured that humanitarian aid reaches Palestinian citizens who desperately need it."

Biden re-emphasized to Netanyahu that the IDF's operation in Rafah must not be launched without a practical and workable plan that will ensure the safety of the Palestinian citizens in the city.



