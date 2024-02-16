President Isaac Herzog secretly met with the Prime Minister of Qatar, Sheikh Mohammed Abdel Rahman Al Thani, on the sidelines of the Security Conference in Munich and discussed with him the negotiations for the release of the abductees in the Gaza Strip, Israeli media reported on Friday citing two sources familiar with the matter.
Herzog, Qatari PM meet in secret to discuss release of Gaza hostages - report
