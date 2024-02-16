Egypt's State Information Service said on Friday that Egypt categorically denies allegations of participating in any process involving the displacement of Palestinians in the Gaza Strip into Egypt's Sinai Peninsula.
Egypt denies involvement in plan to displace Gazans into Sinai
By REUTERS02/16/2024 05:57 PM
