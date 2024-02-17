British foreign minister David Cameron met with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi at the Munich Security Conference on Friday, the Foreign Office said in a statement.

Cameron told his counterpart that China should use its influence on Iran to pressure the Houthis over their actions in the Red Sea, the statement on Saturday said.

Cameron also set out Britain's position on human rights issues in Xinjiang and Hong Kong, raised the case of British parliamentarians sanctioned by China, and again called for the release of media tycoon Jimmy Lai.