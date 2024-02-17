Jerusalem Post
Europe must strengthen ability to defend itself - Scholz

By REUTERS

Europe must strengthen its ability to defend itself to deter would-be aggressors regardless of who wins the upcoming US elections or how the war in Ukraine turns out, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz told a security conference in Munich on Saturday.

"We Europeans must take much more care of our own security, now and in the future," Scholz said on the second day of the conference, dubbed the "Davos of Defence."

Germany, Europe's largest economy, has hiked its spending on defense to 2% of output and will continue to hit that target of the NATO western defense alliance, Scholz said.

Germany is also discussing with allies France and Britain the development of distance-capable precision weapons in order to ensure its deterrence strategy remained cutting edge, he said.

 

