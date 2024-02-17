Jerusalem Post
‘Bar Israel from sports & music events,’ UK Green Party demands

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

The United Kingdom’s Green Party, on Friday, issued a list of demands on the UK government in relation to the Israel-Hamas war. 

Over X, the party demanded that “The UK government must now call for an immediate ceasefire and the release of all hostages and political prisoners.”

Hamas has likewise been demanding the release of security prisoners, many of whom are being held for terror offenses, in exchange for the release of hostages kidnapped on October 7.

In addition, the Green Party demanded that Israel be barred from cultural events relating to sports and music. The list of demands also included that war criminals be persecuted and Israel’s political leaders be sanctioned, however, Israel was not found guilty of any war crimes during the ICJ hearing.

