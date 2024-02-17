Ukraine shoots down three Russian aircraft - armed forces chief

The Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces Colonel General Oleksandr Syrskyi announced on X that Ukraine had shot down three Russian aircraft over Ukraine on Saturday morning.

Сьогодні зранку на Східному напрямку, під час ворожих ударів керованими авіабомбами по позиціях наших військ, Повітряні Сили Збройних Сил України знищили одразу три російські літаки: 2 Су-34 та один Су-35.Дякую за роботу! pic.twitter.com/p0fMEeeEtq — Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (@CinC_AFU) February 17, 2024

The post read, "This morning in the Eastern direction, during enemy strikes with guided aerial bombs on the positions of our troops, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed three Russian aircraft at once: 2 Su-34 and one Su-35."