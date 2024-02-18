Jordanian army says five drug dealers killed on border with Syria

Five drug dealers were killed on Sunday during a foiled attempt to smuggle large quantities of drugs into Jordan from Syria, an army statement said.

Four other smugglers were injured in the dawn attempt to cross the northern border with Syria, and large quantities of drugs were seized, the statement said.

Since the start of the year, there has been an escalation in clashes with drug dealers that Jordan says have direct links to pro-Iranian militias and are carrying narcotics, arms, and explosives over the border from Syria.