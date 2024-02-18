Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Jordanian army says five drug dealers killed on border with Syria

By REUTERS

Five drug dealers were killed on Sunday during a foiled attempt to smuggle large quantities of drugs into Jordan from Syria, an army statement said.

Four other smugglers were injured in the dawn attempt to cross the northern border with Syria, and large quantities of drugs were seized, the statement said.

Since the start of the year, there has been an escalation in clashes with drug dealers that Jordan says have direct links to pro-Iranian militias and are carrying narcotics, arms, and explosives over the border from Syria.

Lapid rejects call to support gov't motion against Palestinian state
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/18/2024 04:36 PM
Border Police officer found shot on Highway 6
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/18/2024 04:16 PM
Ronen Tzur resigns from Hostages and Missing Families Forum
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/18/2024 01:30 PM
Egyptian mediators contact Gantz in push for deal - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/18/2024 12:38 PM
Palestinian PM: We have no partner for peace in Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/18/2024 11:32 AM
Police seize weapons suspected for terror use in Israel's north
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/18/2024 10:03 AM
ICJ set to debate Israeli 'occupation in the West Bank' - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/18/2024 09:36 AM
IAF jets strike in southern Lebanon - Lebanese reports
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/18/2024 09:34 AM
Magnitude 5.0 earthquake shakes Mexico resort town Acapulco
By REUTERS
02/18/2024 02:21 AM
At least three dead in Russian assaults on Ukraine cities, officials say
By REUTERS
02/18/2024 01:28 AM
Netanyahu: Deal or no deal, IDF operation in Rafah is necessary
By TOVAH LAZAROFF
02/17/2024 08:36 PM
Saudi FM says Palestinian state only pathway for regional security
By REUTERS
02/17/2024 08:13 PM
Netanyahu: If Hamas drops ‘delusional demands’ hostage deal can progress
By TOVAH LAZAROFF
02/17/2024 08:00 PM
IDF reservist murdered in Friday terror attack, two wounded in Gaza
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/17/2024 06:12 PM
IDF strikes Hamas operational HQs across central Gaza
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/17/2024 05:08 PM