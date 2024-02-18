Health committee opens investigation into evacuation on October 7

A control-and-quality committee appointed by the Health Ministry and headed by Prof. Nachman Ash began to investigate the evacuation of the victims and their treatment on October 7.

The committee is looking into the operation of the medical forces, readiness, coordination among the forces, command, control, and reporting; the initial medical response in the field; initial transport of victims to treatment sites; ways and means of evacuating casualties; the safety and security of the staff; and the secondary transfer of the victims.

Ash is a former director-general of the ministry, chief of the IDF Medical Corps, and the government’s COVID-19 commissioner.

Anyone who wants to provide information to the committee can contact the committee by sending an e-mail to healthqualitycommitt@moh.gov.il or by fax to (02) 5655962 by February 29. The committee will examine all the applications received by this date and decide which of the applicants with whom they want to make further contact. The committee may also invite people to testify before the members.

One may also submit information anonymously.