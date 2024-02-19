Jerusalem Post
Red Sea disruptions to limit products to customers in long term - QatarEnergy

By REUTERS

QatarEnergy Chief Saad al-Kaabi said on Monday Red Sea shipping disruptions would limit the arrival of products to customers in the long term and that diversions were not ideal as they added to the cost and length of journeys.

Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthi group has since November been attacking vessels in the Red Sea, part of a route that accounts for about 12% of the world's shipping traffic, in what they say is an effort to support Palestinians in the war with Israel.

QatarEnergy, one of the world's largest exporters of liquefied natural gas, said in January it had stopped sending tankers via the Red Sea on security concerns.



