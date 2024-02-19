Israeli Arabs under the age of 40 will be prohibited from entering the Temple Mount during the first week of Ramadan, Kan reported Monday morning.
Israeli Arabs under 40 prohibited from Temple Mount during Ramadan - report
By REUTERS02/19/2024 01:54 PM
By REUTERS02/19/2024 12:46 PM
By REUTERS02/19/2024 12:38 PM
By REUTERS02/19/2024 11:50 AM
By REUTERS02/19/2024 11:32 AM
By REUTERS02/19/2024 11:04 AM
By REUTERS02/19/2024 10:05 AM
By REUTERS02/19/2024 09:55 AM
By REUTERS02/19/2024 09:09 AM
By REUTERS02/19/2024 09:04 AM
By REUTERS02/19/2024 06:08 AM