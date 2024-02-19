Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Kremlin says West's 'obnoxious' reaction to Navalny's death is unacceptable

By REUTERS

The Kremlin said on Monday that the West's reaction to Alexei Navalny's death was unacceptable but that the obnoxious statements from the United States and Europe would not harm President Vladimir Putin.

"We consider it absolutely unacceptable to make such, well, frankly obnoxious statements," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters. "These statements, of course, cannot cause any damage to our head of our state," Peskov said.

Peskov said the investigation into Navalny's death was ongoing and is being conducted in accordance with Russian law.

Asked how Putin reacted to news of the death, Peskov said: "I have nothing to add."

Red Sea incident east of Yemen's Aden
By REUTERS
02/19/2024 12:38 PM
Explosion heard as unmanned aircraft crashes in Lower Galilee
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/19/2024 12:17 PM
Palestinian minister tells World Court Israel commits genocide in Gaza
By REUTERS
02/19/2024 11:32 AM
Toronto man arrested for antisemitic threats against students, families
By MICHAEL STARR
02/19/2024 11:14 AM
EU states will seek more Russia sanctions over Navalny's death
By REUTERS
02/19/2024 11:04 AM
Israeli Arabs under 40 prohibited from Temple Mount during Ramadan
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/19/2024 10:48 AM
Red Sea disruptions to limit products to customers in long term
By REUTERS
02/19/2024 10:05 AM
Ireland hopes to get EU unanimity on sanctions against West Bank settler
By REUTERS
02/19/2024 09:55 AM
Yemen's Houthis say they have targeted Rubymar ship in the Gulf of Aden
By REUTERS
02/19/2024 09:09 AM
Navalny's mother not allowed into the morgue in Russia, spokeswoman says
By REUTERS
02/19/2024 09:04 AM
Russian forces in full control of Aavdiivka coke plant- report
By REUTERS
02/19/2024 06:08 AM
IDF announces name of fallen soldier in Gaza
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/19/2024 06:07 AM
Yair Lapid to propose egalitarian IDF draft bill
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/18/2024 11:24 PM
Suspicious envelope found in Prime Minister's Office
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/18/2024 10:29 PM
Residents of Gaza border communities to be allowed home starting March 1
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/18/2024 08:19 PM