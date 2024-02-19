Jerusalem Post
ICJ opinion on 'occupation' may be harmful - Israeli gov't

By REUTERS

The International Court of Justice on Monday released a statement by Israel from June 2023 which warned that an advisory opinion by the court on the Palestinian territories would be harmful to any negotiated resolution of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Israeli Knesset plenum begins debate on impeachment of MK Ofer Cassif
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/19/2024 04:58 PM
Trump breaks silence on Navalny, casts no blame on Putin
By REUTERS
02/19/2024 04:16 PM
Guterres to explore appointment of envoy to engage Taliban with world
By REUTERS
02/19/2024 02:45 PM
Qatar accuses Benjamin Netanyahu of attempting to prolong war
By REUTERS
02/19/2024 02:11 PM
Netanyahu: Al-Aqsa prayer limited during Ramadan to prevent violence
By REUTERS
02/19/2024 01:54 PM
Germany's FM summons Russian ambassador over Alexei Navalny's death
By REUTERS
02/19/2024 12:46 PM
Red Sea incident east of Yemen's Aden
By REUTERS
02/19/2024 12:38 PM
Explosion heard as unmanned aircraft crashes in Lower Galilee
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/19/2024 12:17 PM
Putin: West's 'obnoxious' reaction to Navalny's death is unacceptable
By REUTERS
02/19/2024 11:50 AM
Palestinian minister tells World Court Israel commits genocide in Gaza
By REUTERS
02/19/2024 11:32 AM
Toronto man arrested for antisemitic threats against students, families
By MICHAEL STARR
02/19/2024 11:14 AM
EU states will seek more Russia sanctions over Navalny's death
By REUTERS
02/19/2024 11:04 AM
Israeli Arabs under 40 prohibited from Temple Mount during Ramadan
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/19/2024 10:48 AM
Red Sea disruptions to limit products to customers in long term
By REUTERS
02/19/2024 10:05 AM
Ireland hopes to get EU unanimity on sanctions against West Bank settler
By REUTERS
02/19/2024 09:55 AM