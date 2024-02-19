The International Court of Justice on Monday released a statement by Israel from June 2023 which warned that an advisory opinion by the court on the Palestinian territories would be harmful to any negotiated resolution of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.
ICJ opinion on 'occupation' may be harmful - Israeli gov't
By REUTERS02/19/2024 04:16 PM
