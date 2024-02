The X account of Yulia Navalnaya, the widow of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, was unblocked on Tuesday after a brief suspension.

X Safety, the platform's defense mechanism against manipulation and spam, announced they had mistakenly flagged Yulia Navalnaya as violating X's rules.

X unsuspended Yulia Navalnaya's account "as soon as we became aware of the error, and will be updating the defense."