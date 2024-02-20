Jerusalem Post
Russia denies US claims that Moscow plans to deploy nuclear weapons in space

By REUTERS

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday that he was against the deployment of nuclear weapons in space and his defense minister flatly denied any plans for such a deployment.

The United States has told Congress and allies in Europe about new intelligence related to Russian nuclear capabilities that could pose an international threat, a source briefed on the matter told Reuters on Wednesday.

Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu said that US claims about Russian intentions were aimed at scaring US lawmakers into allocating more funds to spend on countering Russia.

Putin said Russia's activities in space did not differ from those of other countries, including the United States.

