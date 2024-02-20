Herzog reiterates Israel's support for freedom of worship on Temple Mount

President Isaac Herzog met with a delegation of American Jewish leaders from the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations in Jerusalem on Tuesday.

President Herzog clarified, "I make it clear to the international community and of course to our Muslim brothers and sisters in Israel and around the world, that Israel has always, and will always maintain freedom of worship and religion in Jerusalem of course, and in all religious sites around the country, and definitely on Temple Mount, in mosques, of course pending security considerations and challenges."

“We know that there are rogue elements, extreme Islamic fundamentalist groups who always seek to flare up surrounding the holidays and celebrations and the prayers and that we will not permit.

“Having said that, it should be made clear with no ifs or buts: Israel is committed completely to freedom of religion since its founding, has always maintained it, practiced it, and all decisions which were taken even this week are in line with it.”