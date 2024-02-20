Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Herzog reiterates Israel's support for freedom of worship on Temple Mount

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

President Isaac Herzog met with a delegation of American Jewish leaders from the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations in Jerusalem on Tuesday.

President Herzog clarified, "I make it clear to the international community and of course to our Muslim brothers and sisters in Israel and around the world, that Israel has always, and will always maintain freedom of worship and religion in Jerusalem of course, and in all religious sites around the country, and definitely on Temple Mount, in mosques, of course pending security considerations and challenges."

“We know that there are rogue elements, extreme Islamic fundamentalist groups who always seek to flare up surrounding the holidays and celebrations and the prayers and that we will not permit. 

“Having said that, it should be made clear with no ifs or buts: Israel is committed completely to freedom of religion since its founding, has always maintained it, practiced it, and all decisions which were taken even this week are in line with it.”

Yemen's Houthis say they targeted Israeli and US ships in Red Sea
By REUTERS
02/20/2024 07:10 PM
US seeking information about US-Russian ballerina arrested in Russia
By REUTERS
02/20/2024 06:56 PM
Russia denies plans to deploy nuclear weapons in space
By REUTERS
02/20/2024 06:30 PM
Israeli prison guard injured in violent outbreak
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/20/2024 06:26 PM
New sanctions on Russia over Navalny death
By REUTERS
02/20/2024 06:25 PM
Israeli FM Katz says Brazilian president 'persona non grata' in Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/20/2024 06:04 PM
Two killed in IDF airstrike on vehicle in Gaza's Rafah - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/20/2024 05:07 PM
French warships in Red Sea intercept drones in attacks from Yemen
By REUTERS
02/20/2024 04:07 PM
Judicial Selection Committee appoints judges in first since gov't formed
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/20/2024 04:03 PM
Police finds weapons used by Hamas on October 7 in Eshkol region
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/20/2024 03:54 PM
Estonia says it thwarted hybrid operation by Russia
By REUTERS
02/20/2024 03:26 PM
X briefly suspends Alexei Navalny's wife's account due to error
By REUTERS
02/20/2024 03:18 PM
Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh leads the Hamas delegation in Egypt
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/20/2024 11:04 AM
US conducted two attacks on Houthi targets in Yemen - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/20/2024 05:21 AM
Houthis classify the US and UK as 'hostile countries' - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/20/2024 04:49 AM