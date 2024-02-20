Netanyahu on UNSC: No pressure will make Israel end Gaza war

"No pressure," internal or external, will change Israel's plans to destroy Hamas in the Gaza Strip, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told IDF soldiers at the Zikim base in southern Israel on Tuesday evening.

Netanyahu, who spoke as the United Nations Security Council convened to discuss Israel's war in Gaza, told soldiers that Israel "faces pressure to end this war before reaching all of our goals.

"We would love to release more hostages, we are willing to go to great lengths to get there, but we will not pay any price, espeically not the delusional prices set by Hamas."