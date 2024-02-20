Jerusalem Post
Opposition protesters hurl petrol bombs at Albania government building

By REUTERS

Opposition protesters pelted Albania's government building with petrol bombs and rocks late on Tuesday, accusing state officials of involvement in organized crime and corruption after their leader was placed under house arrest.

Thousands gathered in front of the government headquarters in the capital Tirana as riot police officers were called in to cordon off the office of Prime Minister Edi Rama. There were no immediate reports of injuries, serious damage or arrests.

The main opposition Democratic Party accuses Rama of nepotism and corruption which it says are prompting many young people to emigrate for a better life in western Europe.

Protesters chose Tuesday for the rally in remembrance of Feb. 20, 1991 when pro-democracy demonstrators tore down the statue of Albania's longtime communist dictator Enver Hoxha.

"Today we are here to bring down Rama's regime, which is worse than Enver Hoxha's regime," said Syle Xhebexhia, who said he traveled over 100 km to attend the protest in Tirana.

