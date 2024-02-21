Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

China disappointed over US veto on Israel-Hamas war ceasefire vote, Xinhua reports

By REUTERS
Updated: FEBRUARY 21, 2024 01:45

China expressed "strong disappointment" over the United States blocking a draft United Nations Security Council resolution on the Israel-Hamas war calling for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire, Xinhua reported on Wednesday, citing China's permanent representative to the United Nations Zhang Jun.

The United States on Tuesday vetoed for the third time a draft United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolution, blocking a demand for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire as it instead pushes the 15-member body to call for a temporary ceasefire linked to the release of hostages held by Hamas.

"China expresses its strong disappointment at and dissatisfaction with the US veto," Xinhua reported Zhang Jun as saying.

"The US veto sends a wrong message, pushing the situation in Gaza into a more dangerous one," Zhang said, adding that objection to ceasefire in Gaza is "nothing different from giving the green light to the continued slaughter."

 

Brazil's FM: Israel tries to create smokescreen over Gaza war
By REUTERS
02/21/2024 12:20 AM
Opposition protesters hurl petrol bombs at Albania government building
By REUTERS
02/20/2024 11:14 PM
US: We call on Israel to probe allegations of violence on civilians
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/20/2024 09:46 PM
IDF operates in Jenin, fire exchanged with terrorists
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/20/2024 08:23 PM
US military drone shot down near Yemen, US officials say
By REUTERS
02/20/2024 08:14 PM
Netanyahu on UNSC: No pressure will make Israel end Gaza war
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/20/2024 07:21 PM
Yemen's Houthis say they targeted Israeli and US ships in Red Sea
By REUTERS
02/20/2024 07:10 PM
US seeking information about US-Russian ballerina arrested in Russia
By REUTERS
02/20/2024 06:56 PM
Herzog defends Temple Mount freedom of worship
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/20/2024 06:48 PM
Russia denies plans to deploy nuclear weapons in space
By REUTERS
02/20/2024 06:30 PM
Israeli prison guard injured in violent outbreak
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/20/2024 06:26 PM
New sanctions on Russia over Navalny death
By REUTERS
02/20/2024 06:25 PM
Israeli FM Katz says Brazilian president 'persona non grata' in Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/20/2024 06:04 PM
Two killed in IDF airstrike on vehicle in Gaza's Rafah - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/20/2024 05:07 PM
French warships in Red Sea intercept drones in attacks from Yemen
By REUTERS
02/20/2024 04:07 PM