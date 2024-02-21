Jerusalem Post
40 suspects arrested throughout West Bank by Israeli security forces

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Around 40 wanted persons were arrested throughout the West Bank on Tuesday night by the IDF, Israel Security Service (Shin Bet), and Border Police, an IDF spokesperson said the following morning.

During a counter-terrorism operation in Jenin, 14 suspects were arrested, and three terrorists were killed, with a few injured in the operation.

Israeli forces located weapons and uncovered explosives planted with the aim of harming the security forces. Also, during the operation, an IDF aircraft attacked terrorists.

In the town of Qabalan, southeast of Nablus, forces arrested three wanted men; in Al-Fatzil, they arrested three more; in the village of Qibya, they arrested four wanted men, five were arrested in Hebron, and in Rantis, they confiscated confiscated terrorist funds.

Israeli forces overall confiscated over NIS 10,000 in terrorist funds.

So far, since the beginning of the war, approximately 3,200 wanted persons have been arrested throughout the West Bank, over 1,350 of whom are associated with the terrorist organization Hamas.



