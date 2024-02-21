France confirms: Some Gaza hostages received medications from Hamas

Some of the hostages have received the medication sent to them, N12 reported on Wednesday, citing a senior official at the French Foreign Ministry.

The French statement corroborates Qatar's claims on Tuesday, saying Hamas had begun handing out the medication to hostages.

The Hostages and Missing Families Forum published a statement later on Wednesday, which read, "We are waiting for clear proof that the medication did reach the hostages. Until we receive proof, we cannot confirm that the medication has indeed reached its destination."