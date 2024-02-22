Jerusalem Post
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

US-led forces respond to Houthi attack on Red Sea ship near Yemen

By REUTERS
Updated: FEBRUARY 22, 2024 12:01

Two missiles were fired at a vessel in an attack southeast of the Yemeni port city of Aden on Thursday, causing a fire onboard, Britain's maritime agency said.

British maritime security firm Ambrey identified the vessel as a Palau-flagged, UK-owned general cargo ship that was headed in the direction of the Red Sea from Thailand.

US-led coalition forces are responding to the incident, which took place 70 nautical miles from Aden in the direction of the Red Sea, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) agency said without elaborating.

"It has been reported that a vessel was attacked by two missiles, resulting in a fire on board," the UKMTO said.

This is a developing story.

