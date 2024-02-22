Jerusalem Post
IDF forms security plan allowing evacuees from South to return home

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

The IDF has formulated a security plan to allow more residents of the South who had to evacuate their homes during the beginning of the Gaza War, to start returning home, the IDF announced on Thursday.

Cities and areas in the South that were evacuated will receive the all-clear to return on an individual basis, and according to security assessments of the current situation.

The IDF said that the plan was made in a complete discussion with all the relevant officials of the Homefront command and heads of each regional authority.

The IDF has already twice allowed residents of communities close to the Gaza border to return to their homes if possible. 
