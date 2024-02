Hezbollah high-ranking officer Mahmoud Saleh was one of the targets killed during IDF strikes in the village of Remen, near the city of Nabatieh in Lebanon, according to an announcement from Hezbollah

According to reports, Saleh's rank in the Radwan unit was the equivalent of a Brigade Commander.

Israeli media sources citing the report gave varied numbers of deaths and injuries, from unconfirmed, to four dead and two injured.

This is a developing story.