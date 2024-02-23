Jerusalem Post
British-born woman who joined Islamic State loses appeal over citizenship removal

By REUTERS
Updated: FEBRUARY 23, 2024 12:27

A British-born woman who went to Syria as a schoolgirl to join the Islamic State on Friday lost her latest appeal over the removal of her British citizenship.

The British government took away Shamima Begum's citizenship on national security grounds in 2019, shortly after she was found in a detention camp in Syria.

Begum, now 24, argued the decision was unlawful, in part because British officials failed to properly consider whether she was a victim of trafficking, an argument that was rejected by a lower court in February 2023.

The Court of Appeal in London rejected her appeal on Friday following an appeal in October.

