Houthi attack on freighter Rubymar caused significant damage to ship, US says

By REUTERS
Updated: FEBRUARY 24, 2024 02:00

An attack by Yemen's Houthis on the freighter Rubymar on Sunday caused significant damage to the ship and an 18-mile oil slick, the US military's Central Command said on Friday.

Yemen’s Houthis targeted the Rubymar in the Gulf of Aden on Sunday, and it is now at risk of sinking, the group’s military spokesperson Yahya Sarea said in a statement the following day.

"The ship is anchored but slowly taking on water," Central Command said in a statement regarding the Belize-flagged UK-owned cargo ship.

The Rubymar was transporting over 41,000 tons of fertilizer when it was attacked, the statement added.



