US military says it destroyed seven Houthi missiles targeted at Red Sea

By REUTERS

The US military said on Friday that it had destroyed seven mobile anti-ship cruise missiles that the Houthi group in Yemen was preparing to launch at targets in the Red Sea.



Houthi attack on US ship caused significant damage
By REUTERS
02/24/2024 01:24 AM
Magnitude 5.5 earthquake strikes Kyrgyzstan-Xinjiang border region
By REUTERS
02/24/2024 01:22 AM
Trump hit with $454 mln judgment in New York fraud case
By REUTERS
02/23/2024 10:44 PM
Five killed in Syria's Homs after being targeted by 'terrorist group'
By REUTERS
02/23/2024 10:41 PM
Iran denies providing ballistic missiles to Russia
By REUTERS
02/23/2024 07:17 PM
UKMTO gets report of vessel sighting four craft near Qalhat LNG terminal
By REUTERS
02/23/2024 06:43 PM
Navalny's spokeswoman says Russian authorities set ultimatum over burial
By REUTERS
02/23/2024 05:38 PM
US destroys Houthi drones, missiles in Yemen and Red Sea, military says
By REUTERS
02/23/2024 05:22 PM
UN rights chief deplores 'entrenched impunity' in Israel-Hamas war
By REUTERS
02/23/2024 04:47 PM
Five migrants die as boat capsizes during rescue off Malta
By REUTERS
02/23/2024 04:39 PM
Four charged with smuggling Iranian arms to Houthis, arrested by US Navy
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/23/2024 04:25 PM
Ukraine probing over 122,000 suspected war crimes, says prosecutor
By REUTERS
02/23/2024 04:08 PM
Russian forces push further west after taking control of Avdiivka
By REUTERS
02/23/2024 03:50 PM
Moscow bans EU politicians from Russia in response to sanctions
By REUTERS
02/23/2024 02:11 PM
Trump moves to dismiss charges accusing him of mishandling documents
By REUTERS
02/23/2024 01:04 PM