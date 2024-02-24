The US military said on Friday that it had destroyed seven mobile anti-ship cruise missiles that the Houthi group in Yemen was preparing to launch at targets in the Red Sea.
US military says it destroyed seven Houthi missiles targeted at Red Sea
By REUTERS02/24/2024 01:24 AM
By REUTERS02/24/2024 01:22 AM
By REUTERS02/23/2024 10:44 PM
By REUTERS02/23/2024 10:41 PM
By REUTERS02/23/2024 07:17 PM
By REUTERS02/23/2024 06:43 PM
By REUTERS02/23/2024 05:38 PM
By REUTERS02/23/2024 05:22 PM
By REUTERS02/23/2024 04:47 PM
By REUTERS02/23/2024 04:39 PM
By REUTERS02/23/2024 04:08 PM
By REUTERS02/23/2024 03:50 PM
By REUTERS02/23/2024 02:11 PM
By REUTERS02/23/2024 01:04 PM