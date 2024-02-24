Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

US intercepts small balloon over Utah

By REUTERS

The United States military intercepted a small balloon over the state of Utah on Friday and determined that it posed no threat to civil aviation or national security, a US official told Reuters.

The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the balloon also was incapable of maneuvering itself as it traveled at an altitude of between 43,000 and 45,000 feet (13,100 and 13,700 meters). The official did not offer further details about the balloon, including whether it might have been a simple hobby balloon.

The North American Aerospace Defense Command did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

In February 2023, an American fighter jet off the coast of South Carolina shot down what the Pentagon said was a Chinese spy balloon capable of collecting intelligence over the United States. US officials said that balloon could self-maneuver.

That incident further strained US ties with China, which denied it was using the balloon to spy on the United States. Instead, China said the balloon was used for meteorological and other scientific purposes and strayed into US airspace "completely accidentally."

Hostages' family members hold solidarity protest in Tel Aviv
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/24/2024 01:12 PM
IDF jets strike Hezbollah positions in southern Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/24/2024 11:08 AM
Yulia Navalnaya demands authorities release husband's body
By REUTERS
02/24/2024 10:18 AM
Terror threat closes Tokyo's Hello Kitty them park
By REUTERS
02/24/2024 07:53 AM
Four Western leaders arrive in Kyiv on 2nd war anniversary
By REUTERS
02/24/2024 07:47 AM
Two Ramle brothers arrested for of stabbing their mother, sisters
By ALON HACHMON
02/24/2024 07:22 AM
US military says it destroyed seven Houthi missiles targeted at Red Sea
By REUTERS
02/24/2024 05:02 AM
Houthi attack on US ship caused significant damage
By REUTERS
02/24/2024 01:24 AM
Magnitude 5.5 earthquake strikes Kyrgyzstan-Xinjiang border region
By REUTERS
02/24/2024 01:22 AM
Trump hit with $454 mln judgment in New York fraud case
By REUTERS
02/23/2024 10:44 PM
Five killed in Syria's Homs after being targeted by 'terrorist group'
By REUTERS
02/23/2024 10:41 PM
Iran denies providing ballistic missiles to Russia
By REUTERS
02/23/2024 07:17 PM
UKMTO gets report of vessel sighting four craft near Qalhat LNG terminal
By REUTERS
02/23/2024 06:43 PM
Navalny's spokeswoman says Russian authorities set ultimatum over burial
By REUTERS
02/23/2024 05:38 PM
US destroys Houthi drones, missiles in Yemen and Red Sea, military says
By REUTERS
02/23/2024 05:22 PM